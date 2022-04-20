Oregon women's golf went 1-under in the last two rounds of the Pac-12 championships at the Eugene Country Club, going on to win the tournament by seven strokes. This is Oregon’s first Pac-12 championship since winners were first recorded in 1987.

Playing at one of their home courses, the Ducks were able to take advantage once the heavy winds died down after round one. On a blustery day one of the tournament, the Ducks went 7-over and finished at 6-over for the tournament.

Hsin-Yu (Cynthia) Lu, ranked 14th in the country, won the individual title, going 6-under for the tournament. Lu’s performance, along with other standouts, helped the Ducks cruise to victory on Wednesday. With tough conditions and weather delays a factor throughout the week, Oregon found a way to play through adversity and win the Pac-12 on home soil.

Lu shot even par, 72 on day’s one and three, but in the middle stage, she went off for a 6-under, 66 — the tournament's best score by two strokes. After securing one birdie on the front nine during round two, Lu would go on to birdie five of the first seven holes on the back nine.

Lu was also 5-under on Par 4s for the tournament while the next closest player was even-par on these holes. Oregon finished with the best score on par 4s by five strokes.

Following Lu, Tze-Han Lin went on to tie for seventh place. Lin improved by one stroke every round and finished with an even-par, 72 on Wednesday, as she shot 3-over for the tournament.

Briana Chacon shot a 5-over, 221 for the weekend, landing herself tied for 13th, while Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen and Ching-Tzu Chen shot 9-over and 11-over, respectively.

This is No. 2 Oregon’s fourth tournament win of the season and the team has finished in the top-5 in all ten tournaments of the season.

The Ducks will be back in action on May 9th for the NCAA regionals. The location is to be announced.