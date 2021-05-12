Oregon women's golf automatically advanced to the NCAA Division I Championships after the Baton Rouge Regional was canceled due to extreme weather.
The top six seeds of the region qualified after the cancellation. As the No. 4 seed, the Ducks will move on to 24-team National Championships in Scottsdale, Ariz.
This is the first time they will be competing since 2017, and it’s the 11th appearance in program history. The team's highest finish came in 2016, when they tied for fifth at the Eugene Country Club.
"We are excited to be moving on and look forward to the opportunity to go to Scottsdale and compete for a national title," head coach Derek Radley said. "I am extremely proud of our team and all of the hard work they have put in this season. They earned a top-six seed with their play throughout the spring and are being rewarded for that with a chance to go to the NCAA Championships."
The first round of the tournament will be May 21 at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.