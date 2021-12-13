Seven minutes into the first quarter, McNeese State was still searching for its first points of the game. The Ducks had 27 by that point.
As the McNeese State scoring drought continued into the latter half of the quarter, the home crowd started to chant “shutout” in a mocking fashion as the Cowgirls couldn’t get shots to fall.
After two missed free throws, McNeese State was finally able to grab a rebound and find an open lane for a layup to get points on the board. The Oregon home crowd congratulated them with loud, yet sarcastic applause.
Oregon led 27-0 from the opening tip, setting the tone for the rest of the game. The first quarter was a work of perfection from the Ducks, ending the first ten minutes up 32-7.
The Ducks shot 70% from the field in the first quarter and 57% from 3. Guard Sydney Parrish was especially impressive with 15 first quarter points, going 6-8 from the field and 3-4 from 3. Parrish finished the game with 21 points, 11 boards and six assists.
“She’s not just a shooter, the good thing about Sydney, I think she's actually a scorer, '' Kelly Graves said. “She can get to the line a little bit, she gets to the basket a little bit, she's got a knack for it, but if she's making 3s, she becomes really really good and important for us. Not a lot of people have a 6’2 wing like that can really knock them down.”
The Ducks carried the momentum into the second quarter, ending the half up 54-14. While Oregon’s offense was lights-out, the defense was equally as impressive, holding the Cowgirls to 19% shooting from the field at half. The dominance continued through the game as the Ducks defeated the Cowgirls by 71 — their largest margin of victory since 2018-19.
Two minutes into the second half, Graves subbed out the entire starting five. The Matthew Knight Arena crowd gave a warm applause to the new players entering the game.
The players — not used to so much playing time — took advantage, immediately going on a 16-0 run and bolstering the Ducks’ lead to 56.
“For them to get minutes and be able to flow without worrying about subs or any of that is a real confidence booster for them,” Oregon guard Ahlise Hurst said.
Many Ducks players experienced more playing minutes than usual. Phillipina Kyei and Chanaya Pinto played seven minutes over their averages.
“I don’t think it has to do with who starts and who comes off the bench, all that stuff,'' Kylee Watson said. “I think we are all really talented and I think the way that we play, we’re gonna play for each other and play hard and anyone could go off any certain night.”
With 2:30 left in the third quarter, the starters were subbed back in the game as the Ducks closed out the period up 84-25.
Hurst notched her 1,000th career point in the final quarter, as she began to get hot, making three 3s in a row. Hurst ended the game with 18 points, going 6-8 from the 3-point line. Those are the most 3s a Duck has made in a game this year.
Things started to get ugly in the fourth quarter, when the Ducks took a 69-point lead before giving the bench players some more time.
With the Ducks dominating from start to finish, the game ended 109-38. Oregon looks to build on Monday’s success as it takes on Kansas State in Manhattan, KS on Dec. 18th.