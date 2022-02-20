With 3:48 remaining in the second quarter, the Cardinal began to close in on the 8-point Oregon lead. As Stanford’s Lexie Hull crashed down the lane, attempting to kick the ball out to the wing for an open look, Ducks’ guard Endyia Rogers pushed through a pick and intercepted the pass before exploding onto a fast break.
As Hull chased in close pursuit just inside the free throw line, Rogers pulled up and drew contact before dropping a perfect floater through the basket, increasing an early Oregon lead. It was a show of exactly what the Ducks needed to do to remain competitive with the highly-ranked Cardinal.
If the out-sized Ducks stood a chance, they’d need to toe the line of physicality and finesse. The Ducks understood the assignment and led for the majority, but tapered off in crunch time, going scoreless for the final four minutes as Stanford regained the lead.
The No. 2 Stanford Cardinal (23-3, 14-0 Pac-12) defeated head coach Kelly Graves and the Oregon women’s basketball team (18-9, 10-5 Pac-12) 66-62 in Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday.
“We always want to win, but we want to play the best we can play, and we want to compete,” Graves said. “Certainly no moral victory. We obviously wanted to win the game, and we had a chance to win the game… but I feel better, and I think they feel better about the effort than we did the other night.”
Oregon narrowly beat California (11-10, 1-8 Pac-12) at home on Friday.
Stanford’s size forced Oregon’s hand, and the Ducks’ physicality came at a steep cost early on. After a seven-foul first quarter, the Cardinal were in the bonus by the second frame. Stanford took advantage, converting 70% of its free throws.
Oregon bigs Nyara Sabally, Kylee Watson and Sedona Prince combined for 13 fouls on the day.
“We didn’t get many calls down the stretch, and that happens in a game,” Graves said. “You just have to find a way to get it done.”
Facing Stanford’s marked size advantage and foul trouble, Graves didn’t try to reinvent the wheel. The lineup remained the same, with one big and a combination of speedy forwards and shifty guards.
It almost paid off.
The Ducks were scrappy at both ends, recording a timely five steals and three blocks on defense, all while grabbing 15 offensive rebounds and prolonging exhausting possessions at the other end.
Despite the Ducks’ meager 38% field goal shooting, the team was opportunistic, earning must-make baskets and keeping the Cardinal at bay when they needed to for the majority of the matinee.
Oregon guards Tehina Paopao and Sydney Parrish combined for seven of the team’s nine 3s, three higher than the opposing Cardinal’s Sunday total. The two also led the team in points, with 23 and 13, respectively.
Endyia Rogers added an additional 10 points and went 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.
The Cardinal shot 18% from 3 and 35% from the field on Sunday.
Oregon struck in streaks and flashes, enhancing its lead and stamping Stanford’s momentum. The Cardinal trailed through much of the game, going down 10 points at the widest margin. But in the end, Oregon’s lackluster shooting caught up to it.
Oregon will look to bounce back and continue to prime itself for the postseason as it travels to Boulder, Colorado, to take on the Buffaloes next Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“We’re going to have to go play really well,” Graves said. “But I’m encouraged. If we play as hard and as focused as we did tonight, I think we’re really, really good, and have a chance to beat anybody, anywhere.”