Oregon will be short-handed once again as they prepare for Monday’s matchup with South Dakota.
Head coach Kelly Graves confirmed in a press conference on Saturday that Jaz Shelley, Taylor Chavez and Nyara Sabally have either missed or had limited practice time since the end of the Pac-12 Tournament. Chavez was photographed in San Antonio earlier this week with a boot on, before being pictured yesterday in full workout attire on the court.
Graves said he anticipates to have at most two of the three players ready for Monday’s game, but that none will be at 100%.
Potentially without Sabally, Chavez or Shelley, Oregon will have to prevent a matchup nightmare against South Dakota’s “Big Three” of Liv Korngable, Hannah Sjerven and Chloe Lamb.
“They’re so difficult to guard because they have so much movement,” Graves said. “If you switch, they’re going to have matchup advantages. If you don't, they’re so skilled that they’re going to get open shots.”
The Ducks, known in recent years for their offensive-firepower, will have to focus on stifling perimeter defense against South Dakota. With Chavez and Shelley, two of their better perimeter defenders, potentially sitting out, freshman Maddie Scherr could see extended minutes on Monday.
Korngable is the Coyote’s second leading scorer, averaging 14.7 points per game on 50% shooting on the season. Korngable, along with Lamb, will be tough perimeter matchups for Oregon to handle.
South Dakota senior Hannah Sjerven poses another challenge for Oregon down low on the block. Without Sabally, Sedona Prince and freshman Angela Dugalic will have the task of containing Sjerven in the paint.
“She plays both ends of the floor,” Graves said. “She’s a good rebounder, gets to the free throw line and can take you off the dribble. She’s skilled with both hands, left and right, so you can’t necessarily take this shoulder away or that shoulder away, she’s good with both.”
Graves said South Dakota’s “old school” style of play is one that the teams aren’t used to playing against. The Coyotes have mastered the motion offense, an offense that’s made them so successful as a veteran team, that includes many dribble-drives and on-ball screens.
“They run a true motion: pass, tons of screens, great cutters, great spacing,” Graves said. “They can all shoot, they can all make plays off the dribble, they all like to post. It’s just not a style we see very often in the Pac-12, so it’s going to be difficult.”
If Oregon can’t limit South Dakota’s high scoring offense, the Ducks could switch up their defenses throughout the game as they’ve been doing all season.
“Our fundamentals will be tested,” Graves said. “They do their thing so well, that if you make a mistake, they’re smart enough and skilled enough to where they make you pay.”
