The Oregon women’s tennis team began the weekend with a 5-2 win Friday afternoon over Idaho, sweeping doubles and taking four of six singles matches. This was the fourth win of the season for the Ducks, coming off of a dominant win last Sunday at UC Riverside.
Uxia Martinez Moral, Julia Eshet, Myah Petchey and Madisen Olsen all picked up two-set singles wins for Oregon. Freshman Martinez Moral made quick work of her opponent Maggie Chen, sweeping two games in the first set, winning 6-1, and handling the next set 6-3. She improved her singles record to 10-2 with her fifth straight win, and she is the first Duck to reach double-digit singles wins this season.
Freshman Lillian Mould dropped a three-set battle to Idaho’s Mellissa Hutchet, with the first and third sets going into a deuce. It was a match of highs and lows Mould. After being up 5-3 in the first set, she lost three straight games to fall behind 5-6 and eventually lost the match. She lost another three in a row to start the second set, and it seemed her frustration was getting the best of her.
“Credit to the [opponent], she’s fighting, that’s what we expect,” Mould said. “It’s hard coming out after being so close and starting back at zero, but it’s something I’m getting better at, learning and feeding off of teammates.”
A few powerful hits propelled Mould to win five straight games and take the second set, but she would lose the tiebreaker 11-9.
Senior Rifanty Kahfiani also went into a first set deuce in her singles match, but would eventually lose the set and the match to Idaho’s Laura Spataro, 7-6, 6-4.
Oregon didn’t lose a game in doubles. Martinez Moral and Petchey swept the Idaho pair of Andjela Todorovic and Shion Watabe while Eshet and Mould swept Andjela Todorovic and Shion Watabe, forcing Oregon pair Kahfiani and Paiton Wagner to end their match leading 5-0.
Eshet and Mould looked especially comfortable in their match, with Eshet’s shot placement and finesse once again playing off of Mould’s impressive power.
“We definitely feed off of each other’s energy,” Eshet said. “When one team is doing no well, they send it to the next team. It definitely helps hearing your teammates next to you.”
The Ducks finish the weekend with an 11 a.m. match against Maryland on Sunday in Eugene, and will travel to Los Angeles next weekend to take on Long Beach State and Cal State Northridge.