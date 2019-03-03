After a down-to-the-wire loss against Idaho, the Shweta Sangwan-less Ducks dropped their second game of the weekend in a 7-0 blowout to No. 7 Kansas.
While having Sangwan in the lineup may not have been a difference maker for Oregon, her absence was felt early in doubles. The Ducks went with a slight variation in their doubles teams as Taryn Fujimori re-entered the lineup to play with Julia Eshet.
Meanwhile, the now partnerless Rifanty Kahfiani played alongside freshman Allison Mulville. Kansas’ trifecta of ranked doubles teams, No. 3, No. 39 and No. 51 respectively, were too much to handle. Kahfiani and Mulville lost 6-3 while Daniella Nasser and Paiton Wagner dropped theirs 6-2, leaving Fujimori and Eshet’s unfinished.
Entering singles play with a 2-0 lead, the Jayhawks made quick work of the Ducks. Fujimori was first to finish as she fell 6-4, 6-2. Oregon continued to fight, yet the Jayhawks’ ranked singles players took over as Kahfiani dropped a 6-1, 7-5 match to No. 79 Janet Koch followed by Nasser’s 6-1, 6-4 loss to No. 47 Anastasia Rychagova.
Mulville and Wagner held in longer than their teammates but also dropped their matches 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 and 6-2, 5-7, 1-0 (10-7) respectively.
After hosting the previous four matches in Eugene, the Ducks look to close out their homestand strong as they look ahead to Pac-12 season. Their next match is against California on March 8 followed by Stanford on March 10.
With no timetable for Sangwan’s return and no planned singles return date for Eshet, the next stretch is crucial for Oregon as it looks to pick up vital Pac-12 wins without a full rotation.