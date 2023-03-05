The Oregon women’s tennis team (8-4, 1-1 Pac-12) suffered its first conference loss of the season in the desert on Sunday against No. 25 Arizona State (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) in 0-4 shut out fashion.

The Ducks were rolling hot into Tempe fresh off a 4-1 win over No. 43 Arizona on Friday. But the Sun Devils were ready for Oregon and rolled past the Ducks to finish off a weekend that saw ASU go 2-0 with 4-0 wins over No. 46 Baylor and No. 53 Oregon.

Arizona State swept the Ducks 2-0 in doubles play to capture the doubles point and go ahead 1-0 in the match. Oregon’s Sophie Luescher and Uxia Martinez Moral fell to the No. 14 ranked duo of Domenika Turkovic and Patricija Spaka 3-6. Arizona State’s Marianna Argyrokastriti and Chelsea Fontenel defeated Misaki Kobayashi and Myah Petchey 6-1 to cap off the doubles point win for Oregon. Jo-Yee Chan and Ares Teixido Garcia’s match with Sedona Gallagher and Rachel Hanford was left unfinished with the Ducks leading 5-4.

Luescher and Martinez Moral fell to 4-6 together, Petchey and Kobayashi are now 0-2 as a duo and Chan and Teixido Garcia remain undefeated at 9-0 playing together.

Not much was going right for Oregon in doubles play and its luck didn’t change against the Sun Devils in singles play. Luescher, Martinez Moral and Petchey all lost their singles matches to seal Arizona State’s win.

Luescher fell to No. 116 Fontenel in two sets with 0-6 and 3-6 losses. She’s now 3-5 on the year. Gallagher defeated Martinez Moral 6-0 and 6-1 to drop Martinez Moral’s record to 9-2 in 2023. Petchey suffered her fifth singles loss of the year to No. 123 Argyrokastriti in two sets 1-6 and 2-6. Petchey is still winless through the Ducks’ 12th match of the year.

Chan, Karin Young and Teixido Garcia’s singles matches were all left unfinished. Teixido Garcia won her first set over No. 114 Turkovic 6-3 and was tied in the second set when the match ended. Young was victorious in her first set over Spaka 6-4 but was trailing 0-3 in the second set when the match ended. Chan fell to Hanford 3-6 in the first set but was battling 4-4 in the second.

Arizona State jumped all over the Ducks early, and Oregon was unable to capture any matches as it was shut out for the third time this year.

The Ducks fell short in Tempe, but they can still hang their hats on an impressive win over Arizona, so their trip was far from a bust. A split against the AZ schools is a solid accomplishment. Oregon has a chance to pick up two wins with favorable matchups against Colorado (7-5, 0-2 Pac-12) and No. 56 Utah (9-4, 1-1 Pac-12) in Eugene next weekend. The Ducks will face the Buffs on Mar. 17 and the Utes on Mar. 29.