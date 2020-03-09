Securing the first Pac-12 win of the season was not an easy feat for the Oregon women’s tennis team Sunday afternoon.
The doubles point came down to the very last match between Arizona’s Kayla Wilkins and Gitte Heynemans and Oregon’s Plobrung Pilpeuch and Rifanty Kahfiani, where the Wildcats clinched the point after 6-3 victory.
Already up one point going into singles, Arizona secured the first two points to increase their lead 3-0, but Oregon found a way to fight back despite the three-point deficit.
Plipuech snatched Oregon’s first point of the day when she defeated her opponent in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3 singles. Uxia Martinez-Moral won her match, also winning in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5. Freshman Lillian Mould gave the Ducks their first lead of the day with a win in three sets 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 against Kristen Prelle.
Kahfiani secured Oregon’s come from behind victory with her hard fought, three-set win at No. 1 singles against Arizona’s Tayla Zandberg, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.
Oregon’s four straight points in singles play earned them the victory and will look to continue momentum on the road next weekend in the Bay Area against California and Stanford.
