It’s official. The Ducks are flying south for a National Tournament appearance in Austin, Texas.

After a hardfought, roller coaster ride of a season, Oregon (15-8, 5-5 Pac-12) felt confident that it had done enough to appease the selection committee. Monday afternoon, expectation became reality.

“I felt like it was going to be tough for us not to be in it,” Oregon coach Courtney Nagle said. “But you never feel too safe until you see your name written on that draw.”

Oregon is slated to play in the Austin Regional in a bracket consisting of Texas, Ball St. and the Ducks’ first obstacle, Michigan.

The Wolverines (19-5, 10-1 Big 10) might be the hottest team in the nation right now. They are currently riding a nine-game winning streak that has included a Big Ten tournament championship.

Not one player on Oregon’s roster has played in a National Tournament match yet, but after a season that brought winning culture back to Duck tennis, not even a red-hot Michigan team intimidates this young squad.

“We’re going to keep letting our success motivate and excite us,” freshman Karin Young said. “I know there’s a lot more in us.”

The Ducks are one of seven Pac-12 teams to make the tournament after finishing 5-5 in conference play and earning a sixth place finish.

“The Pac-12 is a really good conference,” freshman Sophie Luescher said. “We played a lot of good matches and it has prepared us really well to come out even stronger now.”

Coach Nagle said that grueling Pac-12 play has allowed the Ducks to feel like they can compete and play with any team in the nation. They’ll have a chance to prove it, playing in a regional with the defending national champion, No. 4 Texas.

“I’m not looking ahead to that match yet,” Nagle said about potentially playing a team with tremendous tournament experience. “I’m focused on the first one. I’ll let you know after we get through the first match.”