Oregon women’s tennis was able to escape Fresno State on Saturday, with its advantage in doubles play being the decisive factor. The win salvaged the weekend after the Ducks lost 2-4 to Saint Mary’s on Friday.
In doubles play, Rifanty Kahfiani and Plobrung Plipuech took down Deniza Marcinkevica and A.C Hummel, 6-2. To clinch the doubles point, Julia Eshet and Lillian Mould defeated Shir Azran and Georgia Lawson, 6-4.
Singles play was hard fought. To kick things off, Uxia Martinez Moral defeated Marcinkevica in two sets, both 6-1, in a dominant win. But Fresno State was able to get on the board when Azran defeated Kahfiani, 6-4, 6-0.
The Bulldogs were able to tie the game when Ella Husrefovic got past Oregon’s Madisen Olsen, 6-4, 6-3. But Myah Petchey defeated Carlotta Nonnis Marz, 6-3, 7-6, to give the Ducks a one-point lead. But Hummel tied the game when she beat Eshet, 6-4, 6-3.
The deciding match was between Fresno State’s Lawson and Mould. The match ended in three sets with Mould victorious, winning, 2-6, 7-6, 6-2.
Oregon will kick off Pac-12 play on Friday against Arizona State in Eugene.