2019.4.17.emg.mfk.WTEN.uo.vs.Portland-7.jpg

Oregon Ducks women’s Tennis faces Portland at the Oregon Student Tennis Center outdoor courts in Eugene, Ore. on April 17, 2019 for their last home game of the season. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

Oregon women’s tennis was able to escape Fresno State on Saturday, with its advantage in doubles play being the decisive factor.  The win salvaged the weekend after the Ducks lost 2-4 to Saint Mary’s on Friday. 

In doubles play, Rifanty Kahfiani and Plobrung Plipuech took down Deniza Marcinkevica and A.C Hummel, 6-2. To clinch the doubles point, Julia Eshet and Lillian Mould defeated Shir Azran and Georgia Lawson, 6-4. 

Singles play was hard fought. To kick things off, Uxia Martinez Moral defeated Marcinkevica in two sets, both 6-1, in a dominant win. But Fresno State was able to get on the board when Azran defeated Kahfiani, 6-4, 6-0. 

The Bulldogs were able to tie the game when Ella Husrefovic got past Oregon’s Madisen Olsen, 6-4, 6-3. But Myah Petchey defeated Carlotta Nonnis Marz, 6-3, 7-6, to give the Ducks a one-point lead. But Hummel tied the game when she beat Eshet, 6-4, 6-3.

The deciding match was between Fresno State’s Lawson and Mould. The match ended in three sets with Mould victorious, winning, 2-6, 7-6, 6-2.

Oregon will kick off Pac-12 play on Friday against Arizona State in Eugene.

Tags