It’s been a season of ups and downs; winning streaks and losing streaks. Oregon failed to end the regular season ona high note as No. 18 USC (15-10, 6-3 Pac-12) had no intention of ending a seven game home winning streak just to give No. 32 Oregon (14-7, 5-5 Pac-12) a feel good win.

The 4-0 shutout loss on Sunday deals the Ducks’ their second loss of the weekend and concludes Oregon’s regular season schedule.

Similar to Friday’s loss at UCLA, the Ducks never truly got anything going in either singles or doubles play.

Only this time, they didn’t win so much as a set.

After getting swept in doubles play to fall behind 1-0, all six Oregon players lost their first singles set. When Karin Young, Ares Teixido Garcia and Uxia Martinez Moral all dropped their second sets as well, the quick match was ended and Oregon was handed its second straight shutout loss.

USC is a talented program with four ranked players, including No. 4 Eryn Cayetano, and two ranked doubles pairings. The Trojans flexed their strength Sunday over an Oregon team which is quickly trending in the wrong direction.

The Ducks lack momentum as they head into the Pac-12 tournament.

The conference tournament and playoffs start on April 20th in Ojai, CA. Start times are still to be determined. Oregon will likely enter as either the five or six seed depending on how the rest of the conference does in its remaining matches.