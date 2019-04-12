2019.03.08.EMG.CJC.WTEN.UO.vs.CAL-2.jpg

Rifanty Kahfiani serves for the Ducks in a doubles match. Oregon Ducks women's tennis takes on University of California at the Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on March 8, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)

Oregon women's tennis lost its 11th straight match on Friday, falling to Arizona 5-2.

In doubles play, the team of sophomore Paiton Wagner and junior Rifanty Kahfiani took home the sole victory for the Ducks in the three matches played, defeating their opponents 6-3. 

Arizona fought back on court two with a 6-2 victory over Oregon senior Daniela Nasser and freshman Allison Mulville, and on court three, after being tied 4-4 late in the match, Arizona took the doubles point in a close victory.

For singles play, the Ducks won the first two matches behind the efforts of Nasser and Kahfiani. Nasser won 6-4, 6-2 and Kahfiani dominated from the start 6-1, but was slow in the second set, which was a 5-5 tie, Kahfiani lost 7-5. She won the match with a 6-1 third-set win.

But the remaining four matches were all dominated by Arizona throughout, as no Oregon player won a single round. 

Next up, the Ducks will face off against Arizona State in Tempe, Arizona, on Sunday.

