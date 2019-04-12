Oregon women's tennis lost its 11th straight match on Friday, falling to Arizona 5-2.
In doubles play, the team of sophomore Paiton Wagner and junior Rifanty Kahfiani took home the sole victory for the Ducks in the three matches played, defeating their opponents 6-3.
Arizona fought back on court two with a 6-2 victory over Oregon senior Daniela Nasser and freshman Allison Mulville, and on court three, after being tied 4-4 late in the match, Arizona took the doubles point in a close victory.
For singles play, the Ducks won the first two matches behind the efforts of Nasser and Kahfiani. Nasser won 6-4, 6-2 and Kahfiani dominated from the start 6-1, but was slow in the second set, which was a 5-5 tie, Kahfiani lost 7-5. She won the match with a 6-1 third-set win.
But the remaining four matches were all dominated by Arizona throughout, as no Oregon player won a single round.
Next up, the Ducks will face off against Arizona State in Tempe, Arizona, on Sunday.
Follow Bryce Dole on Twitter @DoleBryce