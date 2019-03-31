The Oregon women’s tennis team’s 2019 season continues to be a struggle as they lost their 10th straight match, eighth straight Pac-12 match, on Sunday against Utah 7-0.
The shorthanded Ducks had to forfeit the sixth position in singles and the third position in doubles for the fourth straight match.
The Utes needed just one win in doubles play in order to secure the point. Utah’s Brianna Chisholm and Madison Tattini defeated Rifanty Kahfianie and Julia Eshet 6-0 to take the 1-0 lead.
This left Whitney Hekking and Leah Heimuli’s 5-4 lead over Daniela Nasser and Paiton Wagner unfinished.
Utah immediately took a 2-0 lead when Oregon had to forfeit the sixth position due to five active players.
Hekking defeated Taryn Fujimori 6-2, 6-0 first to put the Utes one victory away from a match clinch.
Emily Dush then defeated Wagner 6-1, 6-4 to clinch the match.
Since Sunday’s match was being played out, Lindsay Hung defeated Eshet 6-2, 6-3, Chisholm defeated Nasser 6-3, 6-2 and Tattini defeated Kahfiani 6-4, 6-7(4), 10-7.
The Ducks will play their next match Friday, April 12 against Arizona in Tucson.
