2019.03.08.EMG.CJC.WTEN.UO.vs.CAL-8.jpg

Oregon Ducks women's tennis takes on University of California at the Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on March 8, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)

The Oregon women’s tennis team’s 2019 season continues to be a struggle as it lost its 12th straight match 6-1 to Arizona State on Sunday.

Oregon struggled out of the gates early, losing both doubles matches. Lauryn John-Baptiste and Ilze Hattingh of ASU defeated Oregon’s Rifanty Kahfiani and Paiton Wagner 6-2. Taryn Fujimori and Julia Eshet also lost 6-2 to Tereza Kolarova and Savannah Slaysman, which clinched ASU the point in doubles play.

Therefore the third doubles match went unfinished, with Oregon winning 5-3 at the time. The results would not get any better for the Ducks in singles play.

On court one, ASU’s Hattingh defeated Daniela Nasser 6-2, 6-0 to give ASU a 2-0 lead. On court two, John-Baptiste took down Kahfiani 6-3, 7-5 giving ASU a 3-0 lead.

The matches on courts four and five were a bit more competitive from an Oregon perspective. Kolarova defeated Wagner 6-4, 7-6, to clinch the match for ASU. Eshet then lost to ASU’s Hampton, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, but was able to win the first set before dropping the last two.   

After ASU already led 5-0, Oregon was able to earn a point in singles play. Allison Mulville won her match 7-6, 6-1, securing a point for the Ducks.

Samantha Alicea defeated Fujimori 6-2, 6-2, to wrap up the days action and Arizona State beat Oregon 6-1.

The Ducks will play their final match of the season against Portland State on Wednesday, April 17.

Follow Michael on Twitter @Michael_Abbott

 

Tags

As UO's independent student-run publication, the Daily Emerald covers all things Ducks, and covering the NCAA tournament is one of the most exciting opportunities for Emerald sports reporters. Any donation large or small helps support independent student journalism and provides Emerald reporters with the opportunity to cover the Ducks' shot at bringing a national title home to Eugene.
Donate