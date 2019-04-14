The Oregon women’s tennis team’s 2019 season continues to be a struggle as it lost its 12th straight match 6-1 to Arizona State on Sunday.
Oregon struggled out of the gates early, losing both doubles matches. Lauryn John-Baptiste and Ilze Hattingh of ASU defeated Oregon’s Rifanty Kahfiani and Paiton Wagner 6-2. Taryn Fujimori and Julia Eshet also lost 6-2 to Tereza Kolarova and Savannah Slaysman, which clinched ASU the point in doubles play.
Therefore the third doubles match went unfinished, with Oregon winning 5-3 at the time. The results would not get any better for the Ducks in singles play.
On court one, ASU’s Hattingh defeated Daniela Nasser 6-2, 6-0 to give ASU a 2-0 lead. On court two, John-Baptiste took down Kahfiani 6-3, 7-5 giving ASU a 3-0 lead.
The matches on courts four and five were a bit more competitive from an Oregon perspective. Kolarova defeated Wagner 6-4, 7-6, to clinch the match for ASU. Eshet then lost to ASU’s Hampton, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, but was able to win the first set before dropping the last two.
After ASU already led 5-0, Oregon was able to earn a point in singles play. Allison Mulville won her match 7-6, 6-1, securing a point for the Ducks.
Samantha Alicea defeated Fujimori 6-2, 6-2, to wrap up the days action and Arizona State beat Oregon 6-1.
The Ducks will play their final match of the season against Portland State on Wednesday, April 17.
