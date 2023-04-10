To close out a tough weekend against two of the top-ranked California schools, No. 37 UC Berkeley (8-7, 5-2) defeated No. 43 Oregon (11-7, 4-4), 6-1.

Despite the loss, the Ducks had an explosive start to the day. Oregon dominated doubles play on all three courts.

Oregon’s No. 2 doubles team, Ares Teixido Garcia and Jo-Yee Chan, brought back their signature energy on Sunday. The formidable pair reunited and returned to triumph after taking a brief hiatus due to Chan’s ankle injury.

Garcia and Chan shut down Haley Giavara and Valentina Ivanov 6-0 and handed the Bears’ doubles team their second loss of the season. Head coach Courtney Nagle shared that this Duck duo continues to be an important asset for Oregon in securing the doubles point.

Sophie Luescher and Uxia Martinez Moral (8-6) were up against the No. 4 ranked doubles team in the nation, Jessica Alsola and Katja Wiersholm. Ever since the California duo won this fall’s ITA Northwest Regional Championship, the sophomores have steadily crawled up the weekly ITA doubles poll.

Yet, despite the pair’s ranking and accolades, Martinez Moral was a powerhouse on the baseline and Luescher continued to be aggressive at the net.

All eyes were on Court 1, as the teams exchanged an over-30-ball rally. The point ended when Wiersholm missed an overhead just wide of the double’s alley. The crowd erupted as Leuscher and Martinez Moral embraced.

Luescher and Martinez Moral upset the accomplished duo 6-2 and clinched the doubles point for Oregon. This was the pair’s first spring season win over a ranked opponent.

“They've been right there with a lot of really good teams so it was great to see them get the win," Nagle said.

Myah Petchey and Karin Young (4-3) were up 5-4 against Berta Passola Folch and Erin Richardson. Young had a chance to serve out the match at 5-3, but the pair was unable to seize the opportunity. The match went unfinished.

Unfortunately for the Ducks, the momentum that carried them through two big upsets did not roll over to singles. The Bears upped their intensity and quickly responded in singles match play, taking five of the six first sets.

Cal’s Folch blanked Olsen 6-0 and 6-0. The prevailing Bear freshman helped tie the match at 1-1. Olsen, who assumed the No. 6 spot in place of injured Chan, is now 0-3 in singles match play this season.

Luescher (4-8) was overpowered by Alsola, the No. 43 ranked player in the nation. Today’s victory marked Alsola’s 15th consecutive win. The sophomore standout has dropped only three sets during her win streak at singles.

Meanwhile, on Court 2, Garcia appeared to be turning the match around, as she had a 3-0 lead over Giavara in the second set. However, Giavara bounced back for 6-1 and 6-4 set wins.

Petchey’s straight-set loss to Wiersholm, 2-6 and 3-6, secured Cal’s road victory. Petchey had chances to break Wiersholm but kept coming up short.

Moeller improved Cal’s match score to 5-1, with a 6-2 and 6-2 win over Young. Young saved a second set match point at 1-5 but she struggled to return Moeller’s groundstroke winners.

Per usual, Martinez Moral’s (11-3) match was the last to finish. She won the first set 6-4 against Ivanov but dropped the second set 3-6. After splitting sets, Ivanov closed out the Pac-12 contest in a third-set tiebreak, winning 10-7.

Oregon is tied with UCLA for sixth place in the Pac-12 standings. The Ducks trail third-place California.

"I think we have to keep getting better, but also we have to bring better energy throughout the whole match," Coach Nagle said. "Doubles was great, but singles left a little bit to be desired. Hopefully, we'll have Jo-Yee back (at singles) next week and we'll make some good progress.”

Oregon has the week to rest and recover in Eugene before its final two matches of Pac-12 conference play. It will host No. 26 UCLA on Friday and No. 29 USC on Sunday to conclude the regular season. Sunday’s 11 a.m. match versus USC is also Oregon’s Senior Day. Coach Nagle is excited to honor the Oregon seniors with special pregame festivities.