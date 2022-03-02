The Oregon women’s tennis program (8-2) kicks off conference play on Friday, beginning its quest for dominance in the Pac-12.

“I’m a little bit nervous,” Oregon freshman Sophie Luescher said. “It’s my first year so I don’t know what to expect.”

This season, the Pac-12 hosts nine ranked teams, several of which look like they could put a damper on the Duck’s hot start.

“It’s definitely a different look,” Oregon sophomore Myah Petchey said. “But I’m excited. We have no pressure going up against these players so I’m just going to go out there and hopefully show them what I have.”

Last year’s conference play was incredibly mediocre for Oregon. Last season’s Pac-12 contests saw the Ducks post a 5-5 record and a second round exit in the conference playoff tournament. Highlighted by wins against No. 25 Stanford and No. 38 USC, the Ducks demonstrated their ability to compete alongside high-caliber teams. This year, they’ll have a great chance to demonstrate their talent in a loaded Pac-12.

“The Pac-12 is a really tough conference,” Oregon’s Allison Mulville said. “There’s a lot of really great teams. There’s a lot of talent.”

The frontrunners for the Pac-12 title all hail from the state of California. Cal (No. 10), Stanford (No. 25), UCLA (No. 16) and USC (No. 21) are all among some of the top programs in the conference. These teams, along with No. 17 Arizona State, all are coming off strong seasons in 2021 that resulted in national tournament play.

UCLA took home the Pc-12 regular season championship in 2021 in a year that saw the Bruins boast an impressive 10-0 conference record. Cal got hot come bracket play, eliminating Oregon en route to a Pac-12 championship. Both these programs are expected to have impressive years in 2022.

“We’re always excited to play Pac-12 teams,” Oregon coach Courtney Nagle said. “You’re always going to play strong teams, strong players, and it’s always going to be a battle.”

The Ducks are soaring high right now on the backs of freshmen Sophie Luescher and Karin Young, but Oregon’s hot start to 2022 and 8-2 record is only good enough for fourth place entering conference play. Utah leads the pack with an 11-1 record. Arizona (8-2) and Stanford (6-1) also sit above the Ducks in the standings. But the Ducks have momentum on their side.

“We’re on a really good run now,” Luescher said. “But we’re going to play high ranked teams when we play Pac-12, so I'm excited to play higher ranked teams to see where we’re at.”

With all the talent flowing through the Pac-12, it would be surprising if the conference doesn’t end up with at least six teams in the national tournament. The upcoming schedule will likely pose a challenge for the Ducks as they have to face new opponents, travel habits and locations.

“The biggest difference for us is that we’ve been indoors quite a bit,” Nagle said. “We haven’t had an outdoor match yet this season. Going to California we’re going to be outdoors at Cal and at Stanford.”

The bottom line for the Ducks is clear: Look towards youth to excite; lean on experience to lead. Oregon senior Allison Mulville has played in the conference for multiple seasons now and has the best idea on what to expect.

“Starting conference play, every day is going to be a fight,” Mulville said. “Every day is going to be a battle. You always have to expect these teams to be coming after you.”

Oregon is young, talented and hungry. If the Ducks preseason results are a sign of what’s to come, they have a legitimate chance to contend in the deep Pac-12 conference.