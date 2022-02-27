Oregon (8-2) took down the Saint Mary’s Gaels (2-5) on Sunday to improve its home record to 6-0 and build momentum as conference play looms.
The 4-1 score is deceiving for how hard fought and well earned the matinee match was. The point total didn’t count the grit, determination and heart that the Ducks displayed, especially in the closing moments.
“It feels good,” Oregon sophomore Myah Petchey said. “Everyone was really pumped to win this match.”
Riding a six game winning streak, the Ducks picked up right where they left off, securing the doubles point with a 2-0 sweep. Petchey and Allison Mulville shut out their Gael opponents in a quick 6-0 rout.
“I felt pressure to get it rolling [in doubles play],” Petchey said. “My energy helped me win, and I think I played pretty well.”
The doubles match for Ares Teixido Garcia and Lillian Mould was slightly more competitive, but the Ducks still prevailed 6-3 to win the doubles point and put Oregon ahead of Saint Mary’s 1-0.
Sophie Luescher and Uxia Martinez Moral tried to take down the No. 46 ranked duo in the country, but Marila Kozyreva and Jordan Harris led the pair 5-3 when Oregon clinched the doubles point. The match was left unfinished.
Moving into singles play, the Ducks needed at least a split to pick up their seventh straight victory. It became clear that securing three of six would require a fight from all six singles.
Luescher struggled for the Ducks in the No. 1 spot Sunday — a rarity so far in her young college career. She fell in two sets to the No. 46 ranked Kozyneva 6-1 and 6-0. Her loss tied the score at 1.
Coach Courtney Nagle claims that Sophie’s play today was nothing to be concerned about.
“Her mindset was positive today,” Nagle said. “She just has to understand that every week she’s got one of the toughest opponents so she can continue to grow.”
Karin Young was a bright spot for the Ducks in the No. 6 slot as she continued her impressive freshman year. She swept Olivia Rock with 6-3 and 6-2 set wins that put the Ducks up again at 2-1.
Petchy dominated in the No. 2 spot for Oregon, sweeping her two sets 6-3 over Julia Ronney. Her key point put the Ducks up 3-1 and just one match away from victory. Petchey had a busy day competing, and winning, in both a singles and doubles match.
With three courts still to finish and the Ducks down in two, Ares Teixido Garcia put the team on her back to seal the win for Oregon. After dropping her first set 6-3 and triling 4-2 in her second, she flipped a switch and rallied to take the second set and sweep the third in commanding 6-0 style.
Point Ducks. Match Ducks.
The match was called final with Oregon up 4-1. Mould’s single was left unfinished, split at 1. Martinez Moral left her match unfinished trailing 5-2 in the second set. It was crucial for Teixido Grcia to win her set as both of the others were in serious doubt.
But the most important game is always the next one andPac-12 conference play begins on Friday for the Ducks.
“I get more nervous for matches that are ranked higher,” Petchey said. “I’m just excited to get out there.”
The Ducks begin their quest for conference control on Friday at No. 64 Stanford at 1:30pm. This will be Oregon’s first road game in nearly a month of play.