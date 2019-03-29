The depleted Oregon women’s tennis team continued its tough 2019 season with a 4-0 loss to Colorado on Friday.
The Ducks began down before a serve took place for the third straight match. With only five healthy players, the Ducks forfeited the third position in doubles and the sixth position in singles.
Colorado’s Sara Nayar and Megan Forster clinched the doubles point with a 7-4 win over Rifanty Kahfiani and Julia Eshet. Paiton Wagner and Daniela Nasser’s against Monica Malinen and Annabelle Andrinopoulos was left unfinished tied 4-4.
The Buffaloes made quick work of the Ducks in singles play.
Andrinopoulos defeated Kahfiani in the third position 7-6(5), 6-4 to put the Buffaloes one point away from victory.
Malinen defeated Wagner 6-1, 6-2 to clinch, and end, the match.
Nasser’s close match with No. 121 Nayar was left unfinished with Nasser leading 7-5, 55.
The Ducks will stay in the mountains for a Sunday match against Utah in Salt Lake City at 10:30 a.m.
