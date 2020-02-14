After a successful home stand last weekend, Oregon tennis did not have the same luck on the road, losing to Long Beach State in Long Beach, California, 5-2.
The Ducks were unable to secure the doubles point and fell behind early. Emma Bardet and Wiktoria Rutkowska defeated Julia Eshet and Lillian Mould 6-1 in a blowout. This was followed with a victory by Zara Lennon and Natalia Munoz against Rifanty Kahfiani and Paiton Wagner 6-2.
Singles play was not much better. Lalita Devarakonda defeated Myah Petchey 6-0, 6-1 to kick off singles play. Following up, Bardet defeated Mould 6-3, 6-2. Oregon struck back and earned its first point of the match when Wagner defeated Rutkowska 6-3, 3-6, 7-5. But the Ducks hopes for a comeback ended when Munoz defeated Kahfiani 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.
In the final two matches, Oregon was able to score one last win when Eshet took down Lennon 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. But in the last match of the day, the 49ers came out on top when Sadaf Sadeghvaziri defeated Uxia Martinez Moral 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.
Oregon will take on California State Northridge on Saturday.