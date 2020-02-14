2019.02.15.EMG.CJC.WTEN.UO.vs.MONTANA-1.jpg

The Ducks team lines up for the national anthem. Oregon Ducks women's tennis takes on University of Montana at the Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 15, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)

After a successful home stand last weekend, Oregon tennis did not have the same luck on the road, losing to Long Beach State in Long Beach, California, 5-2. 

The Ducks were unable to secure the doubles point and fell behind early. Emma Bardet and Wiktoria Rutkowska defeated Julia Eshet and Lillian Mould 6-1 in a blowout. This was followed with a victory by Zara Lennon and Natalia Munoz against Rifanty Kahfiani and Paiton Wagner 6-2.

Singles play was not much better. Lalita Devarakonda defeated Myah Petchey 6-0, 6-1 to kick off singles play. Following up, Bardet defeated Mould 6-3, 6-2. Oregon struck back and earned its first point of the match when Wagner defeated Rutkowska 6-3, 3-6, 7-5. But the Ducks hopes for a comeback ended when Munoz defeated Kahfiani 6-2, 4-6, 6-1. 

In the final two matches, Oregon was able to score one last win when Eshet took down Lennon 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. But in the last match of the day, the 49ers came out on top when Sadaf Sadeghvaziri defeated Uxia Martinez Moral 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

Oregon will take on California State Northridge on Saturday.

Tags