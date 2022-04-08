There’s little doubt that Oregon (14-6, 5-4 Pac-12) knew the challenges ahead in a weekend series against two of the best competitors in the Pac-12. The main question was if the young Ducks team was going to be prepared for the high caliber competition.

The 4-0 loss to No. 16 UCLA (11-4, 7-0 Pac-12) on Friday afternoon was far from the idealized start to the weekend.

A slew of ranked Bruin athletes contributed to the Ducks’ first loss in seven matches. After losing on March 18 to Arizona, Oregon got hot and defeated several ranked opponents en route to a six game winning streak. Friday saw the win streak come to an end as an impressive UCLA roster dominated Oregon to stay perfect in conference play.

For UCLA, having the No. 43 player (Abigail Forbes), No. 93 player (Elysia Bolton) and three ranked doubles duos is a recipe for success.

The doubles play, which has treated UCLA so well in 2022, had little problem slicing through Oregon’s duos, winning matches 6-2 and 6-3 to give the Bruins an early 2-0 lead.

The Ducks never gained control. Not in doubles play and certainly not in singles play.

Already trailing 1-0, it would have to be another impressive uphill climb for Oregon. It had done it before, it would not do it again.

After five of six Duck players dropped their first sets, the writing was on the wall for the recent hot streak that Oregon had come to enjoy.

Sophie Luescher fell 2-0 in the No. 1 spot to Forbes, Myah Petchey fell in the No. 2 spot to Bolton and Ares Teixido Garcia lost her match to Sasha Vagramov and the Bruins closed out the 4-0 sweep of the Ducks.

Oregon has a chance to rebound on Sunday at 11 a.m. PT against No. 18 USC (14-10, 5-3 Pac-12).