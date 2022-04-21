In what could potentially be their last match of the 2022 season, the Ducks (15-8, 5-5 Pac-12) were shut out by No. 18 Stanford (15-5, 7-2 Pac-12) Thursday night to close out the second round of the Pac-12 tournament.

Oregon never got anything going in a rematch with the Cardinal that closely resembled the March 4 loss that saw the Ducks fall 6-1 to this same Stanford team.

Doubles play saw Oregon fall behind 1-0 on the backs of wins from Sara Choy partnered with Alexandra Yepifanova (6-4) and Niluka Madurawe alongside Valencia Xu (6-2). Oregon’s Sophie Luescher teamed up with Uxia Martinez Moral to hand No. 13 ranked Angelica Blake and Connie Ma a doubles loss, but it was in vain as the Ducks still dropped two of three matches to give Stanford the early advantage.

Singles play didn’t go much better for Oregon. Only Martinez Moral was able to win so much as a set over the Cardinal as three Stanford players posted shutouts over the Ducks. Myah Petchey fell 6-2 and 6-2 to Yepifanova, Ares Teixido Garcia lost her two sets 6-3 and 6-2 to Blake and Misaki Kobayashi lost twice in 6-2 fashion to Choy as Stanford closed out the quick 4-0 shutout.

After a first round win over No. 11 seeded Colorado, No. 6 seeded Oregon falls to No. 3 seeded Stanford to close out conference play for the 2022 season.

The loss for the Ducks could very well wrap up the program’s first 15 win season since 2018, but Oregon will find out on May 2 if it qualifies for the national tournament. If not, the Ducks will finish with a solid 15-8 record and a 5-5 conference record for the second straight season.