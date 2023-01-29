Don’t be surprised if the Ducks don’t compete in next year’s Intercollegiate Tennis Association Kickoff Weekend tournament.

For the second straight season, the Ducks finished 0-2 in the event with two bad losses. On Sunday, Kansas (2-1) rolled past Oregon (2-2) 4-0 to end the weekend.

After losing to Oklahoma State 4-0 on Saturday, the Ducks were just hoping to bounce back with any amount of success (or scoring) on Sunday, but were blanked once again.

The Ducks dug themselves too great a hole to dig out of with a doubles point loss and a Myah Petchey forfeit.

Oregon was on the wrong end of a heartbreaking doubles point loss. Jo-Yee Chan and Ares Teixido Garcia won the first doubles match 6-3 to remain undefeated. They’re now 2-0 with one unfinished match on the year. But, shortly after, Petchey and Karin Young lost their doubles match to Carmen Roxana Manu and Jocelyn Massey 3-6 to even the score. Petchey and Young are now 1-2 when paired together in 2023.

The doubles point rested on the result of the No. 1 doubles match. Sophie Luescher and Uxia Martinez Moral battled with Malkia Ngounoue and took the duo into a tiebreaking 13th set, but would eventually fall 6-8 in the set to lose the match 6-7 and give the Jayhawks the doubles point win and a 1-0 lead.

Petchey had to withdraw from her match against Titova. It’s unclear why Petchey forfeited, but she has dealt with injury in the past. Regardless, she pulled the plug on the match after losing her first set 0-6 and falling behind 0-3 in the second one.

Whatever the scenario for Petchey’s departure was, her forfeit put Kansas ahead 2-0 in the match. Oregon would have to win four of the remaining five sets to beat the Jayhawks. They got none of them.

Teixido Garcia won her first set against Roxana Manu 6-2, but lost the last two sets 1-6 and 3-6. The loss brings her to 2-2 in singles play on the year. Chan was dealt her first singles loss of her collegiate career. She went three sets with Velasquez (3-6, 6-2, 3-6), but was unable to capture a much needed point for Oregon. Chan and Teixido Garcia’s losses sealed the Ducks’ 4-0 loss.

Young’s match was unfinished in the second set in which she trailed 5-6. She lost her first set Gagoshidze 4-6. Luescher was battling ITA’s No. 26 ranked Ngounoue. She lost her first set 6-7, but was winning 6-5 in the second set when their match was called.

Martinez Moral won her first set over Massey 6-1, but lost 6-7 in her second set. She was the closest the Ducks got to a singles win, but couldn’t finish off Massey and get the Ducks on the board.

Sunday’s loss completes a disappointing weekend for Oregon that saw it get shut out twice. The Ducks return to action at home on Feb. 4 against Portland (1-1).