Oregon women’s tennis (7-16, 0-10) and the tough debut season for head coach Courtney Nagle seemingly came to an end in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament in a 4-0 loss to Arizona State on Wednesday.
The Ducks once again trailed early, dropping the doubles point. Singles play continued in a Sun Devil-favored fashion. Arizona State took victories on courts four, five and six.
ASU’s Samantha Alicea put her team up early with a 6-0, 6-0 defeat of Taryn Fujimori in the sixth position.
Oregon’s Allison Mulville fell to Savannah Slaysman 6-4, 6-2 and Julia Eshet fell to Sammi Hampton 6-1, 6-4.
Daniela Nasser, Rifanty Kahfiani and Paiton Wagner's matches all went unfinished.
The Ducks’ 0-10 conference record is the team’s worse since they went 1-9 in 2014. This season also broke four-year streak of at least three conference wins. The 7-16 record is the team’s worse since that 2013-2014 season.
With all that being said, the Ducks were dealt plenty of blows this season, beginning with the coaching change in the offseason, and ending with top-player Shweta Sangwan leaving the program in March.
Oregon was able to keep a lot of matches competitive despite the lack of experience and the thin six person roster.
