Oregon Ducks women’s Tennis faces Portland at the Oregon Student Tennis Center outdoor courts in Eugene, Ore. on April 17, 2019 for their last home game of the season. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

Oregon women’s tennis (7-16, 0-10) and the tough debut season for head coach Courtney Nagle seemingly came to an end in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament in a 4-0 loss to Arizona State on Wednesday.

The Ducks once again trailed early, dropping the doubles point. Singles play continued in a Sun Devil-favored fashion. Arizona State took victories on courts four, five and six.

ASU’s Samantha Alicea put her team up early with a 6-0, 6-0 defeat of Taryn Fujimori in the sixth position.

Oregon’s Allison Mulville fell to Savannah Slaysman 6-4, 6-2 and Julia Eshet fell to Sammi Hampton 6-1, 6-4.

Daniela Nasser, Rifanty Kahfiani and Paiton Wagner's matches all went unfinished.

The Ducks’ 0-10 conference record is the team’s worse since they went 1-9 in 2014. This season also broke four-year streak of at least three conference wins. The 7-16 record is the team’s worse since that 2013-2014 season.

With all that being said, the Ducks were dealt plenty of blows this season, beginning with the coaching change in the offseason, and ending with top-player Shweta Sangwan leaving the program in March.

Oregon was able to keep a lot of matches competitive despite the lack of experience and the thin six person roster.

