Oregon put on a clinic against Maryland on Sunday, besting the Terrapins 6-1. The Ducks victory was as comprehensive as it gets, sweeping doubles and winning their first three singles matches to seal the win.
“Everyone across the board did a great job of competing, I think this is the most complete match we have played from start to finish, from doubles to singles,” head coach Courtney Nagle said.
After a back and forth start to doubles, Oregon blew past Maryland as doubles play progressed. Uxia Martinez Moral and Myah Petchey took down Eva Alexandrova and Saya Usui, 6-2. Rifanty Kahfiani and Paiton Wagner followed with a 6-3 win over Ayana Akli and Kate Yemelyanenka. Oregon was closing in on its third doubles win of the morning with Lillian Mould and Julia Eshet up 5-3 against Chloe Hamlin and Adela Josefova, but the match went unfinished.
“We were doing a really good job dealing with bad luck, so we keep trying to do our job, and we found a way to keep a positive attitude and just being with Mycah playing doubles is amazing,” Martinez Moral said.
Oregon kept up the pressure in singles play, blitizing past Maryland to complete its victory. Eshet quickly defeated Yemelyanenka 6-1, 6-1 to win the match. Martinez Moral finished off Vera Markovic rapidly, 6-4, 6-0. Wagner comfortably defeated Hamlin 6-3, 6-2.
Despite Oregon taking a 4-0 lead, the remaining matches were played out. Petchey downed Usui in two sets, winning 6-2, 6-3.
Mould played a tough match against Josefova, losing her first set 4-6. However, she powered past Josefova in the second set winning 6-4. The match was decided in an abridged final set where Mould prevailed 10-3.
Maryland’s lone victory of the day came from No. 73 Ayana defeated Kahfiani in two sets. The first set was a back and forth affair with Ayana earning a resounding win in tiebreakers. Ayana won 7-6 and went 7-0 in the tiebreaker to win the first set. In the second set, Ayana rolled past Kahfiani 6-1.
“Hopefully, we can continue that, I think the girls find comfort being here and we’re going to take advantage of it while we are here,” Nagle said.
The Ducks remain undefeated at home this season, but will hit the road to take on Long Beach State on Friday.