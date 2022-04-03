Make in six in a row for these young Ducks.

Oregon (14-5, 5-3 Pac-12) rolled into Boulder on the back of a five game win streak for a Sunday morning matinee with the struggling Colorado Buffaloes (6-10, 0-6 Pac-12). The Ducks finished off their busy week with their third win in the past four days, defeating Colorado 4-1

As has become the theme of this season, it was the youth of the Ducks that paved the way towards victory. Freshman Sophie Luescher won her singles match in the No. 1 spot, 6-2 and 6-3. Her win over Antonia Balzert along with her doubles win with Uxia Martinez Moral capped off an impressive weekend for the Switzerland native. But one freshman star shines even brighter for the Ducks.

Karin Young picked up her 15th consecutive singles win as she continued her impressive freshman season. Young swept Colorado’s Megan Forster 6-2, 6-4 to put No. 36 Oregon ahead 3-1 and vault the Ducks into prime position to pick up their fifth conference victory. Her hot streak has been a staple of Oregon’s recent successes and Young needs to keep it rolling as two ranked opponents loom in the Ducks’ near future.

The Luescher/Martinez duo was the second blow in the doubles point win. Young teamed up with Ares Teixido Garcia for a dominating 6-2 doubles match win. The doubles point gave Oregon all the momentum it needed with a 1-0 lead.

The fourth and final point came from a valiant comeback effort from Martinez Moral in the No. 5 spot. After dropping her first set 6-3 to Mila Stanojevic, the Oregon sophomore stormed back with 6-1 and 6-3 set wins to cap off the Ducks’ victory.

The Pac-12 tournament is looming. Oregon currently sits fifth in the Pac-12 and is in a position to potentially clinch a first round bye at the end of year tournament in Ojai, CA in late April.

Only two matches remain on the regular season schedule for Oregon. The Ducks will head down to Los Angeles next weekend for a match with No. 15 UCLA on April 8th (1:30 p.m PST) and No. 21 USC on April 10th (11 a.m. PST).