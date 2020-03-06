After both schools played an even 1-1 weekend last week, both Oregon and Arizona State looked to start Pac-12 play strong. The Ducks were coming off a hard-fought battle against Fresno State where they came out victorious, but so were the Sun Devils; they came off a dominant victory at home against Cal Poly.
After a tight, back-and-forth start to doubles play, Oregon could not pull out the point against a fiery Arizona State team. Doubles play has been one of Oregon’s strong points this season, but Arizona State made quick work of the Ducks and swept all three matches.
Julia Eshet and Lillian Mould dropped their match against Ilze Hattingh and Tereza Kolarova, 3-6. The senior-freshman duo played catch-up the entire match against the No. 55 ranked Sun Devil duo in the ITA rankings. Arizona State’s Savannah Slaysman and Sammi Hampton took down Oregon’s freshmen Uxia Martinez Moral and Myah Petchey, 2-6, and the Ducks never led during their match.
The lone other match, Oregon’s Madisen Olsen and Plobrung Pilpuech against Cali Janowski and Lauryn John-Baptiste, went unfinished, 5-4, after closing in on another tight match where they took an early lead.
Frustration continued into singles play for the Ducks where they could not get anything going.
Olsen and Petchey both picked up only a single point during their first set, 1-6, while Martinez Moral and Taryn Fujimori both couldn’t rack up a single point in their opening set. Arizona State’s Hampton, who is No. 120 in the ITA singles rankings, steamrolled over Martinez Moral in the second set as well, sweeping the match 0-6, 0-6 to give the Sun Devils their second point of the day. Olsen ended her match in a loss as well, 1-6, 1-6, against No. 38 ranked Hattingh to secure Arizona State’s third point of the day.
Both Mould and Eshet had the only close matches of the day, where they both dropped their first set, 4-6, to Arizona State’s Kolarova and Hattingh. Their matches went unfinished after John-Baptiste nearly swept Fujimori in a 0-6, 1-6 ending that handed the Sun Devils their final point.
The end result was not what the Ducks had hoped for, but Oregon has a chance to redeem itself on Sunday against Arizona after its second home loss of the season.