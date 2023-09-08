Oregon women’s soccer (0-5-1) is still searching for its first win of the season following a 1-0 loss at home to California Baptist University.
The Ducks entered the match following a four-game road trip in which they finished with three losses and a draw. Thursday marked only their second home game this season.
Oregon controlled possession early in the match versus the Lancers. The Ducks had two shots on goal in the first ten minutes, both of which were saved by CBU goalkeeper Noa Schumacher.
The momentum shifted in the Lancers' favor following their first shot in the tenth minute off a corner. They had several chances in the half, including an attempted bicycle kicker in the 34th minute.
The first half was back and forth with both teams having plenty of opportunities, but ended scoreless.
Oregon started the second half strong. Cameron Bourne and Alice Barbieri both had decent looks at goal early in the half. Oregon still wasn’t able to record its first goal at home this season.
The Lancers finally broke through the Ducks’ defense in the 61st minute. A CBU attempt was poked away by Oregon goalkeeper Maddy Goldberg, but it hit the bottom of the crossbar. CBU’s Marcella Brooks was there to tap the ball in the back of the net.
Oregon wouldn’t go down without a fight. The Ducks had several more opportunities to salvage the draw. They earned their first corner of the match in the 88th minute which led to a foul inside the box committed by the Lancers.
The junior midfielder Barbieri stepped up to take the penalty for Oregon. Schumacher read her correctly to come up with the biggest save of the night, silencing the Oregon crowd.
The Ducks will look to break their three-game losing streak as their homestand continues. They’ll face Denver (3-0-4) at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Papé Field.