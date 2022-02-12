The Ducks started the season on a high note with a 14-11 win against the George Mason Patriots at Papé Field in Eugene.
George Mason opened the game with early goals from junior midfielder Shannon Tuzzo and senior attacker Phoebe Nelson.
After grabbing the lead, the Patriots settled into their methodical offensive attack, using the entire shot clock and searching for the best possible shot.
Oregon struggled to get going offensively, as George Mason controlled the time of possession.
With just under 6 minutes to go in the first half, Oregon’s Bailey Smith ripped a shot past Patriots keeper Meghan Deehan, giving the Ducks their first goal of the season.
However, George Mason continued to find success against Oregon’s defense. The Patriots added three more goals and led 5-2 midway through the second quarter.
It wasn’t until the last 5 minutes of the second quarter that the Ducks found their stride offensively. In the next 11 minutes, Oregon scored six unanswered goals, including three by senior Lilian Stump.
Junior attacker Hanna Hilcoff added two goals of her own during this time span, and added another in the fourth quarter to complete her own hat trick.
The Ducks swarmed the Patriots defensively, forcing 17 turnovers and scooping 22 ground balls as a team. Oregon goalie Cassidy Eckert also tallied nine saves.
The exclamation point came with 7:56 to go in the game, when Oregon attacker Hanna Hilcoff lobbed a pass over the net to midfielder Morgan McCarthy, who fired a beautiful touch shot into the goal, putting the Ducks up six.
The Patriots were able to add a few goals in the closing minutes of the game, but their overly patient attack proved to be too little, too late.
It’s a great start to the 2022 season for a Ducks team that went 3-9 in 2021, including just one win at home.
The Ducks return to action Feb. 18 as they hit the road to take on Mercer at 2 p.m.
Oregon looks to add another non-conference win to its resume as it gears up for a tough Pac-12 schedule.