The Oregon women’s golf team turned in a strong showing at the Molly Collegiate Invite, placing second overall and turning in three individual top-15 finishes on Tuesday at Waverley Country Club in Portland, Oregon.
The Ducks finished 12-over for the tournament and were paced by two freshmen in Briana Chacon (5th) and Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen (T-13th), with junior Amy Matsuoka placing 12th. It was just Chacon’s second collegiate tournament, and the second consecutive runner-up finish for the Ducks as a team.
Chacon overcame a double bogey at seven to finish 1-over for the day and 3-over for the tournament. Nielsen also finished Tuesday 1-over, for a three-day score of 8-over. Matsuoka shot her second consecutive 2-over 75 after a 73 on Sunday, giving her a 7-over for the tournament.
The Stanford Cardinal ran away with the team title, shooting 4-under as a team and 16 strokes better than the second-place Ducks.
The Oregon women will be back on the course at the Stanford Intercollegiate in the Bay Area on October 11.
