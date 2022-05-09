On Monday, at the University of New Mexico Championship Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico, No. 2 Oregon shot a team best, 4-under, 284, to secure the lead after day one of the NCAA Regionals.

The Ducks are coming off their first ever Pac-12 title and look to remain hot into their later rounds in Albuquerque.

Briana Chacon was the star for the Ducks on Monday.

Coming in as the Ducks number four player, Chacon exploded for six birdies and an eagle on the par-4, 12th, to shoot a 7-under, 65. After day one Chacon has a three shot lead for first place on the individual scoring leaderboard.

Chacon beat her best round of the season by four strokes and demolished her average score this year (73.30). She also led the field in par-4 scoring, going 3-under on those holes.

Oregon’s number one and the No. 11 ranked player in the nation, Hsin-Yu (Cynthia) Lu had a nice day for herself, shooting a 1-under, 71. Lu had five birdies, including three in the last five holes, but a double bogey on the par-4, 10th, hurt Lu’s overall score.

Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen had a quiet round, going for one birdie, two bogeys and 15 pars as she sits at 1-over through 18 holes.

Tze-Han (Heather) Lin and Ching-Tzu Chen didn’t have great days, both shooting 3-over and combining for nine bogeys and a triple bogey from Chen on the par-4, 15th.

No. 13 Texas sits three strokes behind the Ducks at 1-under and No. 11 Florida is right on the Longhorns at even-par after day one.

Oregon leads all teams in birdies with 18 and par-4 scoring at 4-over through the first round. The Ducks will try and hold their lead in round two which kicks off Tuesday morning at the UNM Championship Course.