The Oregon women’s golf team is tied for third place at the Stanford Intercollegiate tournament after shooting 2 under par on Friday.
The Ducks were propelled by a hot start from Tze-Han Lin, who finished her bogey-free day at 3-under and tied for second individually. Lin birdied the par-four 10th, the par-three 17th and the par-five 1st.
Alexis Phadungmartvorakul finished the day ninth individually when she shot 1 under par, and was the only other Duck to finish under par on the day. She was sitting at 2-under when a bogey on the 17th sent her back to 1-under.
All five of Oregon’s golfers shot sub-73 and placed in the top 35 individually, including two players in the top 10.
The Ducks will look to continue their solid start with round two of the Stanford Intercollegiate on Saturday.