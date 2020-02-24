No. 16 Oregon women’s golf played the first two rounds of the Bruin Wave Invitational in San Luis Obispo, California. The Ducks as a team are sitting in fourth place. The highest placing Duck thus far is Briana Chacon, who is tied for 10th place.
Although Chacon is tied for 10th place, she was 4 over par after two rounds. Finishing right behind Chacon was No. 85 Alexis Phadungmartvorkul, who tied for 13th place and was 5 over par. Amy Matsuoka had a solid outing as well and is tied for 15th place and 6 over par. No. 27 Sofie Kibsgaard Nielson is in 20th place and was 7 over par. Rounding out the pack was No. 73 Tze-Han Lin, who is in sole position of 38th place and was 11 over par.
Oregon is in a competitive tournament with eight ranked squads in a 12-team tournament. The current leader is No. 2 USC. As a team Oregon, was 7 over par on the day.
The Ducks will continue the Bruin Wave Invitational on Tuesday.