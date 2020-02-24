Ducks finish tied for 12th at Windy City Collegiate

The Oregon women’s golf team settled for 12th place at the Windy City Collegiate in Chicago, Ill., which wrapped up play Tuesday afternoon. The Ducks shot 50-over par (902) and were led by Kathleen Scavo’s top-20 finish of 6-over par (219). Scavo, a junior, shot 2-over par (73) in each of …

 Adam Eberhardt

No. 16 Oregon women’s golf played the first two rounds of the Bruin Wave Invitational in San Luis Obispo, California. The Ducks as a team are sitting in fourth place. The highest placing Duck thus far is Briana Chacon, who is tied for 10th place.

Although Chacon is tied for 10th place, she was 4 over par after two rounds. Finishing right behind Chacon was No. 85 Alexis Phadungmartvorkul, who tied for 13th place and was 5 over par. Amy Matsuoka had a solid outing as well and is tied for 15th place and 6 over par. No. 27 Sofie Kibsgaard Nielson is in 20th place and was 7 over par. Rounding out the pack was No. 73 Tze-Han Lin, who is in sole position of 38th place and was 11 over par. 

Oregon is in a competitive tournament with eight ranked squads in a 12-team tournament. The current leader is No. 2 USC. As a team Oregon, was 7 over par on the day. 

The Ducks will continue the Bruin Wave Invitational on Tuesday.

