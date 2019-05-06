After the first day of the NCAA regionals for Oregon women's golf, the Ducks sit 10th as a team with senior Kathleen Scavo leading the way individually in second place at the Tumble Creek Club in Cle Elum, Washington.
For the team to advance, the Ducks, who shot 7-over on day one, will need to score in the top six. They are six strokes shy off of UCF and San Jose State, who are tied with each other in fifth.
Scavo hit her best round of the season, going 5-under for a 67 on day one, which was good enough to place her in second, one shot short of UCF's Ana Laura Collado.
"If I had to use one word to describe Kathleen's round today, I'd say fearless," Oregon head coach Derek Radley said in a press release. "She came out of the clubhouse ready to play today. With a ton of postseason experience, she played with zero fear and kept us in contention."
Junior Amy Matsuoka shot 2-over for 74, freshman Tze-Han Lin and senior Petra Salko shot 5-over for 77 while sophomore Alexis Phadungmartvorakul shot a 9-over 81 on day one.
Oregon will play the second round of the regionals on Tuesday and the final round on Wednesday with hopes of advancing in the national tournament.
