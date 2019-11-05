The Oregon women’s golf team will tee off the final round of the Pac-12 Preview at Nanea Golf Club in sixth place after shooting an 11-over 303 on Tuesday.
Freshman Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen paced the Ducks once again, shooting a 1-over 74 to tie her for 11th individually heading into the final round.
Sophomore Tze-Han Lin and freshman Ching-Tzu Chen each shot 3-over 76s, with junior Alexis Phadungmartvorakul finishing one stroke back with a 4-over 77.
Senior Amy Matsuoka failed to follow up her brilliant 5-under 68 on Monday, shooting a 10-over 78 in round two and falling to 14th place overall.
As a team, the Ducks are 6-over on the tournament and trail Pac-12 foes UCLA and Arizona by significant margins.
The Pac-12 Preview will wrap up Wednesday in Kailua Kona, Hawaii.