Oregon women's golf earned a second-place finish at The Wildcat Invitational in Tucson, Arizona. It's the Ducks' third straight top-5 finish of the season.
After two rounds, Oregon was in fourth place and in the final round climbed to first place with individual jumps by Kathleen Scavo and Amy Matsuoka.
Matsuoka moved up seven spots in the final round to finish 11th while Scavo tied for 18th with a 2-over final round.
Oregon was led by senior Petra Salko, who tied for fourth at The Wildcat with a score of 3-over par over the three-round tournament. In her final round, the Finland native hit a double bogey, five bogeys and four birdies for 75. Her 70 in the opening round was her best of the season.
She's been the Ducks' most consistent individual player this spring with a second-place finish at the Bruin Wave Invitational earlier this season.
Sophomore Alexis Phadungmartvorakul had a strong third round where she jumped 25 spots to tie for 55th with a 72 — her best score of the spring.
Freshman Tze-Han Lin tied for 39th at the tournament after rough second and third rounds let down her opening score of 73.
The Ducks have just two tournaments left until the Pac-12 Championships on April 15-17. But first, the Ducks will play the Ping/Arizona State Invitational on March 29-31 in Phoenix, Arizona.
