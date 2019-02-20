No. 39 Oregon women's golf opened its spring season with a fourth-place finish in the Rebel Beach Invitational in Las Vegas.
The Ducks, led by first-year head coach Derek Radley, finished the three-round tournament at 31-over par, 17 strokes behind the winning Arizona Wildcats.
Individually, the Ducks were led by junior Amy Matsuoka, who came third overall for her highest career finish and second ever top-10.
In round one, senior Petra Salko led the Ducks with a 1-over par performance while Matsuoka went 2-over.
In round two, Matsuoka was the only Duck to hit under par (-1). The round began Monday but finished on Tuesday due to darkness.
Matsuoka shot 2-over in the third round.
Up next, the Ducks will travel to San Luis Obispo for the Bruin Wave Invitational hosted by UCLA from Feb. 25-26.
