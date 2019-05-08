Photos: The Oregon Ducks play in the first round of the NCAA Championships

Oregon freshman Kathleen Scavo tees off on hole 14. The Oregon Ducks play in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships at the Eugene Country Club in Eugene, Oregon on May 20, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

 Adam Eberhardt

Oregon women's golf finished in ninth place at the NCAA Regionals in Cle Elum, Washington, five strokes out of a qualifying sixth spot. 

The Ducks finished 15-over, shooting even on the final day. Senior Kathleen Scavo shot 7-under with a -2 final day to finish fourth individually and qualify for nationals. USC's Jennifer Chang shot -11 over the three-round regionals. 

USC won the regionals with a 20-under, followed by Washington at -5 as the only other team under par.

Heading into the final day, the Ducks were just three strokes from sixth place. 

Oregon senior Petra Salko finished +8, freshman Tze-Han Lin finished 9-over and Alexis Phadungmartvorakul went 25-over. Amy Matsuoka was the closest Duck to qualify beside Scalvo, as Matsuoka shot +5 over the three rounds. 

The NCAA championships are May 17-22 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where Scavo will be the lone player representing the Ducks individually. 

Follow Shawn Medow on Twitter @ShawnMedow

Tags

Shawn is an associate sports editor at the Daily Emerald, covering Oregon football, women's basketball, softball and everything in between.

As UO's independent student-run publication, the Daily Emerald covers all things Ducks, and covering the NCAA tournament is one of the most exciting opportunities for Emerald sports reporters. Any donation large or small helps support independent student journalism and provides Emerald reporters with the opportunity to cover the Ducks' shot at bringing a national title home to Eugene.
Donate