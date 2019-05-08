Oregon women's golf finished in ninth place at the NCAA Regionals in Cle Elum, Washington, five strokes out of a qualifying sixth spot.
The Ducks finished 15-over, shooting even on the final day. Senior Kathleen Scavo shot 7-under with a -2 final day to finish fourth individually and qualify for nationals. USC's Jennifer Chang shot -11 over the three-round regionals.
USC won the regionals with a 20-under, followed by Washington at -5 as the only other team under par.
Heading into the final day, the Ducks were just three strokes from sixth place.
Oregon senior Petra Salko finished +8, freshman Tze-Han Lin finished 9-over and Alexis Phadungmartvorakul went 25-over. Amy Matsuoka was the closest Duck to qualify beside Scalvo, as Matsuoka shot +5 over the three rounds.
The NCAA championships are May 17-22 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where Scavo will be the lone player representing the Ducks individually.
