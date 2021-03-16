Coming off their first win of the season to Corban, Oregon beach volleyball played on its home sand for just the second time in the program’s eight-year history — the first came in April of 2019.
“It was so exciting for us today,” associate head coach Janice Harrer said. “Our girls were just tickled to be out here today on our home turf, with some sunshine, and feeling like they were supported by having a venue at home.”
The Ducks were on fire Tuesday when Corban came to Eugene. Corban entered Tuesday’s matchup looking for vengeance after losing 4-1 to Oregon on March 4.
Oregon put its foot on the gas and never gave up control after No. 3 pair, Savannah Siegrist and Delaney Hopen started the Ducks out strong. Winning both of their games 21-13, 22-20, Hopen and Siegrist gave Oregon its first point of the day.
On court two, No. 5 pair Ashley Schroeder and Bea Wetton won 21-4, 21-14 to put the Ducks up 2-0 and keep the momentum going.
Corban had no answer for the Ducks as they lost the next four sets. Oregon walked away from Tuesday’s match having swept all of their sets except for one in which Corban won the third game. Eventually, the Ducks went on to win 5-0.
“Our main focus is to come out and continue to develop our game,” Harrer said. “We want to be engaged in the process and not be worried about the outcome. Our focus is to build a culture that is healthy, a community that cares, and one that supports one another in the journey.”
The Ducks are now 2-2 on the year and are set to travel to Tucson, Arizona, to play four games in two days starting on March 27.