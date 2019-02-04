No. 4 women’s basketball swept No. 14 Utah and Colorado at home this weekend, defending the first-place Pac-12 spot against the second-ranked Utes 87-65 and dominating the Buffalos in the program's widest conference win at 102-43.
Both men's and women's tennis swept the weekend's matches. On Friday, the women's team won 5-2 against St. Mary's. Two days later, the Ducks sent Fresno State home in a 4-1 victory over the Bulldogs.
On the men's side, the Ducks went one-two-three in three-straight days of matches. Emmanuel Coste secured a match win on Friday against San Diego. On Saturday, the Ducks swept Nevada 4-0, and on Sunday, behind another sweep, Oregon defeated New Mexico 7-0.
Oregon men's basketball split its mountain trip. Freshman Will Richardson led the Ducks to a 78-72 victory over Utah behind a career-high 19 points. On Saturday, an early 17-0 run by Colorado proved too much for the Ducks as they fell 73-51.
