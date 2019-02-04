2019.02.03.EMG.BCG.WBB.vs.Colorado-8.jpg

Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) passes the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Colorado Boulder at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 03, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)

 Benjamin Cooper Green

No. 4 women’s basketball swept No. 14 Utah and Colorado at home this weekend, defending the first-place Pac-12 spot against the second-ranked Utes 87-65 and dominating the Buffalos in the program's widest conference win at 102-43.

Both men's and women's tennis swept the weekend's matches. On Friday, the women's team won 5-2 against St. Mary's. Two days later, the Ducks sent Fresno State home in a 4-1 victory over the Bulldogs.

On the men's side, the Ducks went one-two-three in three-straight days of matches. Emmanuel Coste secured a match win on Friday against San Diego. On Saturday, the Ducks swept Nevada 4-0, and on Sunday, behind another sweep, Oregon defeated New Mexico 7-0.

Oregon men's basketball split its mountain trip. Freshman Will Richardson led the Ducks to a 78-72 victory over Utah behind a career-high 19 points. On Saturday, an early 17-0 run by Colorado proved too much for the Ducks as they fell 73-51.

