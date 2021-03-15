Oregon is going dancing in San Antonio.
The Ducks received a No. 6 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament in the Alamo Region on Selection Monday.
Oregon will play No. 11 seed South Dakota in the first round of the tournament this Monday, March 22 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
This is Oregon’s fourth consecutive tournament appearance under head coach Kelly Graves, excluding last year’s tournament cancellation due to COVID-19. This is the program’s 16th overall postseason appearance.
Meanwhile, this is the Coyote’s third NCAA Tournament appearance and the third-straight NCAA Tournament berth under head coach Dawn Plitzuweit.
South Dakota clinched their spot in the tournament with an automatic bid as the 2021 Summit League Tournament Champions earlier this month with a record of 19-5.
The winner will advance to play the winner of No. 3 seeded Georgia or No. 14 Drexel in the round of 32.
Heading into San Antonio, the Ducks have lost five of their last six games, most recently falling to Oregon State in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament last week.
According to Graves, starting point guard Te-Hina Paopao is “questionable” for the Tournament unless the team goes on a deep run.
“We’re excited to be playing now and regardless of what seed we were — we didn’t really care,” senior Erin Boley said. “We’re just excited to be in the tournament and have the opportunity to play.”
Follow Carly on Twitter @carlyebisuya as she continues coverage of Oregon throughout the NCAA Tournament.