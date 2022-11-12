Oregon women’s basketball (2-0) easily defeated Seattle University (0-2) 90-47 in Saturday’s game, having no problem with an earlier game time. Notable performances came from five players who put up triple digits in points.

Freshman Jennah Isai came into the game off the bench and made an immediate impact. At the end of the first half, Isai had 15 points and six rebounds.

“I want to bring whatever I can. Rebounds, steals, points, whatever they need from me,” Isai said.

Endyia Rogers also had a strong game, putting up 15 total points. She also had six rebounds and three assists. Head coach Kelly Graves was impressed with their showings.

“Jenna was terrific,” Graves said. “Her and Endyia were maybe the only two players who could say they had a good first half.”

During Monday’s game against Northwestern, Freshman Kennedy Basham suffered a knee injury and will be out of the lineup for several weeks. This leaves Oregon with an even smaller bench. The Ducks seemed to take this adjustment with ease and have stepped up accordingly.

“Everybody is just embracing their role,”' Rogers said. “Nothing has really changed.”

Coach Graves was impressed with some aspects of the Ducks’ performance in this win but had a few areas of concern. This includes rebounds and the play in the paint. Northwestern had 11 total rebounds. In the second half, Oregon was able to get inside more.

“We just didn’t sustain the effort, the intensity, the focus the entire 40 mins I thought. But when we were good I thought we were pretty good tonight,” Graves said.

Heading into more important games, the Ducks will need to continue to be able to play with their small lineup and make improvements.

Grace VanSlooten had another impressive showing, leading the team in points with 16 total and nine rebounds.

Oregon will play the Southern University Jaguars on Monday and return for another home game on Nov. 21 against Southern Utah.