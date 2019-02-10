Prior to Sunday afternoon's, the last time Oregon women's basketball defeated the Stanford Cardinal at home was in 1987. For 29 games in a row the Cardinal dominated on their home court, but on Sunday, it was a new story.
In a top-tier Pac-12 matchup of the No. 3 Ducks and No. 11 Cardinal, Oregon capitalized through the dominant performance of junior point guard, Sabrina Ionescu, the Ducks crushed the Cardinal 88-48 for a NCAA leading 16th win in a row this season.
Renowned for their offensive efficiency, the Ducks found success on the defensive end, holding the Cardinal to just 20 points in the first half which put them up by 24. The Cardinal have averaged 79 points per game, but the Ducks zone defense made it a nightmare for their opponents to score in the post.
After a short four-point scoring run to start the game by Stanford, the Ducks flexed every aspect of their efficient offensive game to score fourteen unanswered points. A pair of 3-point baskets by Satou Sabally and Erin Boley, aggressive post play by Ruthy Hebard and mid-range jumpers scored and assisted by Ionescu.
It was Ionescu, with eight total baskets to the Cardinal's seven in the first half overall, who made the major difference on the offensive end. Ionescu's mid-range shots created space in the Cardinal defense, which lead to her team-high 27 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists in the game.
The Ducks' offensive spread became a major difference-maker throughout the game, with four different Ducks scoring in double digits to the Cardinal's one.
Next up for the Ducks is another top-10 matchup, facing off against No. 7 Oregon State at home on Friday night.
