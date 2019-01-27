In Oregon’s Pac-12 opener against Washington earlier this month, Erin Boley scored a career-high 28 points including eight 3-pointers. When the Ducks took the court in Seattle on Sunday, the Huskies were reminded of that performance.
Boley scored 31 points, including an Oregon single-game record nine 3-pointers on 13 attempts in No. 5 Oregon women’s basketball’s 76-57 win over Washington to take the Ducks to 8-0 in Pac-12 play and 19-1 this season.
Washington didn’t score a field goal for the final eight minutes and 23 seconds of the third quarter as Oregon outscored the Huskies 22-9. The Huskies responded with a 7-0 run in the fourth quarter, but the Ducks had already grown enough of a gap to put the game to rest.
Sabrina Ionescu came close to a 17th career triple-double with 13 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Ruthy Hebard had a quiet game by her standards with seven points on 3-of-7 shooting while bringing down eight rebounds.
The Ducks return home to face Utah and Colorado next weekend.
