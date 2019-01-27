2018.12.1.EMG.HMW.UOWbbVsLongBeachState-4.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Erin Boley (21) dribbles the ball through traffic. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Long Beach State 49ers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Dec. 2, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)

In Oregon’s Pac-12 opener against Washington earlier this month, Erin Boley scored a career-high 28 points including eight 3-pointers. When the Ducks took the court in Seattle on Sunday, the Huskies were reminded of that performance. 

Boley scored 31 points, including an Oregon single-game record nine 3-pointers on 13 attempts in No. 5 Oregon women’s basketball’s 76-57 win over Washington to take the Ducks to 8-0 in Pac-12 play and 19-1 this season.

Washington didn’t score a field goal for the final eight minutes and 23 seconds of the third quarter as Oregon outscored the Huskies 22-9. The Huskies responded with a 7-0 run in the fourth quarter, but the Ducks had already grown enough of a gap to put the game to rest.

Sabrina Ionescu came close to a 17th career triple-double with 13 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Ruthy Hebard had a quiet game by her standards with seven points on 3-of-7 shooting while bringing down eight rebounds.

The Ducks return home to face Utah and Colorado next weekend.

