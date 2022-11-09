Fall signing day went well for Oregon women's basketball, as it added three four-star recruits Wednesday. The class includes No. 26 Sofia Bell, No. 42 Sammie Wagner and No. 66 Sarah Rambus. All three additions are in the top 70 of the espnW’s Top 100 Class of 2023.

This makes Oregon’s recruiting class the 16th-best recruiting class in the nation.

“We’ve added three long, versatile players who are each highly skilled. But most importantly, they are competitive players, great students and are the kinds of people that fit our culture and will be outstanding representatives of the University of Oregon,” head coach Kelly Graves said.

Sofia Bell is an Oregon native and an Oregon basketball legacy. She is ranked as a No. 5 wing in her class and is one of Oregon’s top players by ESPN. After joining Cal Stars in Northern California, she helped the team to win the Nike Girls Elite Youth Basketball national title in 2021. Bell will play her senior year at Jesuit High School before traveling south to join Oregon’s program.

“She’s a long, versatile guard who can play any backcourt position. She’s an elite three-point shooter but can also create for herself and her teammates,” Graves said. “Sofia is considered one of the best defenders in the country, as well.”

Sammie Wagner from San Antonio, Texas ranks at the No. 8 overall wing players in this class and according to ESPN is the third-highest recruit from Texas. She was named to the 2021-22 MaxPreps Junior All-American Honorable Mention Team. Wagner has decided on Oregon after decommitting from both Baylor and Texas. After two games into her senior season, she had already put up strong numbers including averaging 37 points and 11 rebounds.

“We love her versatility and her ability to impact a game in multiple ways,” Graves said. “I’ve always been impressed with her passing, as well as her ability to play pick-and-roll basketball.”

Sarah Rambus from Flint Michigan rounds out the trio of four-star recruits. She is ESPN’s top rated player from Michigan as well as being the 11th ranked forward in her class. She played for three years at Flushing High School and her junior season earned her Associated Press Division I all-state first team honors. Rambus will play her senior year at IMG Academy in Florida.

“She’s a versatile player who can play inside and out with great length, which is always a positive,” Graves said. “She can be a defensive presence and is a good shot blocker.”