The Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team signed NJCAA All-American Chanaya Pinto, on Tuesday afternoon.
The 6-foot-1 forward is coming off a sophomore season where she led Northwest Florida State College to its first-ever NJCAA women's basketball national championship. Pinto averaged a team high 14.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
She showed up for the Red Raiders when it mattered most, averaging 15.5 points throughout their four tournament games.
Pinto will help the Ducks massively as they lost multiple contributing pieces this off-season to the transfer portal. The Ducks lost a combined 19.8 points per game and 68.7 minutes per game as Angela Dugalic transferred to UCLA, Taylor Chavez transferred to Arizona, Jaz Shelley transferred to Nebraska and Taylor Mikesell transferred to Ohio State.
While Pinto won’t solely fill that void, her offensive prowess should help Oregon replace some of the offensive firepower that it lost.
Pinto will fit right in with head coach Kelly Graves' system that favors athletic and versatile forwards who can guard multiple positions and finish at the rim. Pinto will help the Ducks get out on fast breaks and her elite finishing ability will help maximize those opportunities.