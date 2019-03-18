For the second consecutive season, Oregon women’s basketball was selected as the No. 2 seed in the West Region for the NCAA Tournament.
The Ducks will once again host the first and second rounds at Matthew Knight Arena, where they will play 15-seed Portland State in the first round on Friday at 6 p.m. and would play either 7-seed Texas or 10-seed Indiana in the second round if they advance.
The bracket was leaked live on ESPN more than three hours before the selection show was set to air. The NCAA addressed the leak and moved the selection show up from 4 p.m. PT to 2 p.m.
If Oregon is to advance beyond the first and second rounds as expected, the Ducks will play in Portland in potential Sweet 16 and Elite Eight matchups. The top West Region seed is Mississippi State, who Oregon would play in the Elite Eight but would need to beat a potential matchup with 3-seed Syracuse. Oregon beat both Mississippi State and Syracuse at Matthew Knight Arena during nonconference play earlier this season.
Last year, Oregon made a second successive run to the Elite Eight, where the Ducks lost to eventual national champions Notre Dame in Spokane, Washington.
The Pac-12 regular season champion Ducks lost the Pac-12 Tournament championship game to Stanford, which is the 2-seed in the Chicago Regional.
Six Pac-12 teams made the Tournament with UCLA, Arizona State, California and Oregon State joining the Ducks and Cardinal.
