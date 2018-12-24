Oregon women's basketball moved up from No. 7 to No. 5 in the AP Poll following an upset win over fourth-ranked Mississippi State, which moved down to eighth in this week's poll.
The Ducks' 82-74 win over Mississippi State preceded back-to-back triple-doubles by Sabrina Ionescu in Oregon's wins over Air Force and UC Irvine. Those performances, paired with her 29-point game against Mississippi State, earned her espnW's player of the week honor.
The Pac-12 is well-represented in this week's poll, with Stanford ranked sixth, Oregon State 11th, Cal 14th and Arizona State 17th. Utah and USC both received votes.
The Ducks play an exhibition against Concordia on Dec. 30 before kicking off Pac-12 play at home against Washington on Jan. 4.
AP Women's Basketball Poll for Week 8:
1. UConn
2. Notre Dame
3. Louisville
4. Maryland
5. Oregon
6. Stanford
7. Baylor
8. Mississippi State
9. North Carolina State
10. Tennessee
11. Oregon State
12. Minnesota
13. Texas
14. California
15. Syracuse
16. Iowa
17. Arizona State
18. Kentucky
19. DePaul
20. Gonzaga
21. Michigan State
22. Marquette
23. Texas A&M
24. Miami (FL)
25. South Carolina
