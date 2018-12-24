2018.12.1.EMG.HMW.UOWbbVsLongBeachState-14.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Erin Boley (21) gets ready to take the layup. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Long Beach State 49ers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Dec. 2, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)

Oregon women's basketball moved up from No. 7 to No. 5 in the AP Poll  following an upset win over fourth-ranked Mississippi State, which moved down to eighth in this week's poll.

The Ducks' 82-74 win over Mississippi State preceded back-to-back triple-doubles by Sabrina Ionescu in Oregon's wins over Air Force and UC Irvine. Those performances, paired with her 29-point game against Mississippi State, earned her espnW's player of the week honor.

The Pac-12 is well-represented in this week's poll, with Stanford ranked sixth, Oregon State 11th, Cal 14th and Arizona State 17th. Utah and USC both received votes.

The Ducks play an exhibition against Concordia on Dec. 30 before kicking off Pac-12 play at home against Washington on Jan. 4.

AP Women's Basketball Poll for Week 8:

1. UConn

2. Notre Dame

3. Louisville

4. Maryland 

5. Oregon

6. Stanford

7. Baylor

8. Mississippi State

9. North Carolina State

10. Tennessee

11. Oregon State

12. Minnesota 

13. Texas

14. California 

15. Syracuse

16. Iowa

17. Arizona State

18. Kentucky

19. DePaul

20. Gonzaga

21. Michigan State

22. Marquette

23. Texas A&M

24. Miami (FL)

25. South Carolina 

Shawn is an associate sports editor at the Daily Emerald, covering Oregon football, women's basketball, softball and everything in between.

