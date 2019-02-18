After defeating then ranked No. 9 Oregon State on Friday, the Oregon women’s basketball team is in new territory.
For the first time in program history, the Ducks (24-1, 13-0 Pac-12) are ranked No. 2 in the AP Top-25 Poll.
Oregon is currently riding a 17-game winning streak and remains the only undefeated team in the Pac-12. That streak will be put to the test Monday night against No. 12 Oregon State. The Beavers fell three spots following their loss to Oregon.
Outside of the Ducks, the highest ranked Pac-12 team is No. 7 Stanford followed by No. 12 Oregon State and No.17 Arizona State.
Oregon replaces Louisville at the No. 2 spot after the Cardinals lost to Miami. Baylor remains the top seed followed by No.3 UConn, No. 4 Louisville and No. 5 Notre Dame to round out the top-five in the latest poll.
