Morgan Yaeger of the Oregon women’s basketball team announced, via Instagram, on Monday that she will medically retire and forgo her final year of eligibility in 2020-21 with the Ducks.
She will be returning to her native home of Adelaide, Australia, to pursue her interest in coaching basketball or graphic design after she graduated in spring from UO with an Arts degree.
The 5-foot-9 guard struggled her entire career with a back injury that forced her to redshirt her sophomore season. She appeared in 76 games with 128 total points and hit 16 three-pointers over her three years as a Duck.
In her redshirt sophomore season, she was a contributing factor during the Ducks 2018-19 postseason run when then-freshman Taylor Chavez was sidelined due to a foot injury.
Yaeger came in her freshman year in 2016 with the historic incoming class that included Ruthy Hebard, Sabrina Ionescu and Lydia Giomi. She will leave the program as a two-time Pac-12 Tournament champion with three consecutive Pac-12 regular season championships.
